Imo PDP Congress War Moves To Abuja For Settlement, As Major Leaders Meet

. We Have Fully Reconciled, Says Party’s Scribe Emeana

The seeming war of attrition among PDP leaders in Imo State have taken another dimension with the squabble taken to Abuja for settlement.

Recall that the peace of graveyard that reigned in the party manifested to a near warfare during the party congress to elect delegates for the fast approaching primaries.

According to reports from our reporters who monitored the exercise, complaints from various angles trailed the exercise with factions emerging.

But moments the matter drew the attention of the public, the main actors ran to Abuja for settlement.

In a picture that has gone viral, Trumpeta spotted the National Secretary, Senator SamDaddy Anyanwu with the 2019 governorship candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha alongside the chairman and secretary of the state party, Chief Charles Ugwu and Hon Ray Emeana, respectively.

This newspaper reliably learnt that after the brouhaha that rocked the congress, the major stakeholders moved to Abuja for the settlement.

Before, two factions led by Anyanwu and Ihedoha were said to be on caged fight over which group would have the 3-man delegate list for the congress.

Trumpeta was informed that when the matter get to the hand of the national body, the major actors were asked to land Abuja for a settlement. It was further gathered in Abuja, each of the leaders and top party officials of the party were pacified with the new arrangement prompting the party’s secretary, Emeana to send out the picture with a caption, “Happening now, Imo PDP fully reconciled. Victory loading”.