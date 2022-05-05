2023: Uzodinma Tell Imo APC Members To Go and Buy Forms,

.Says No Endorsement For Anyone

Against the believe in certain quarters that he would manipulate the primaries of the APC in the state to favour those he endorsed via consensus arrangement ahead 2023, governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has asked those interested in elective position to go and pick nomination forms.

The disquiet and lack of activities in the Imo APC for the 2023 elections, with the primaries at hand have been attributed to alleged report that the governor would decide who gets what for the elections.

According to Trumpeta findings, the fear was heightened by the consensus method the State, LGA and Ward Excos applied to emerge during last year’s congresses to elect party Excos.

The nod for go-ahead was made known by Uzodinma at a parley with the party’s leaders and stakeholders in Owerri during the week.

Uzodinma told the gathering that since he had no anointed candidate he urged members willing to run for elections to “go and buy your forms if you are convinced that you want to contest”.

Going further, the governor disclosed that he will not be responsible if any owe facts to contest adding that the decision to run for election is a personal decision.

It was observed while other members of the different parties in the state had been buying forms and expression of interest, none in Imo APC. It was not confirmed reasons behind their indifference attitude but Trumpeta was told every aspirants is waiting for the body language of Uzodinma before joining the fray to run for election.