2023: Imo APC Abandons Consensus For Party Primaries

.As Aspirants Rush To Pick Forms

From all indications, it appears that the issue of how candidates of the All Progressive Congress, APC, will emerge for the 2023 election without considering the issue of consensus arrangement.

Before now, there had been speculations that the Imo State Chapter of the APC would adopt the consensus arrangement for the party’s primaries.

This believe stems from precedent the party in the state has been taken considering selection of party members for APC offices in Imo.

It would be recalled that during the party Congresses to elect ward, LGA and state officials held last year, a kind of style known as Consensus was adopted which saw anointed officials from the party take up the positions.

Trumpeta who observed the Congresses noticed that there was an adoption of the officials that made eventually became the excos at all levels signalling that future exercises like the coming primaries would take same shape.

As the process for the primaries was approaching through buying of forms for various positions, it was noticed that those interested in elective positions failed to go for their forms even when the nomination programs were out.

The issue of consensus has been reigning in the party prompting election seekers to wait for the governor’s nod before going ahead to seek nominations.

However, as tension grew higher over who gets the nod of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to run for the election, the number one citizen of the state and leader of the party told all aspirants to go and buy forms adding that there are no anointed ones.

The governor further added that those who have what it takes to run for the election should join the fray signalling that consensus arrangement may have been struck out for primaries.

Trumpeta further noticed that the party offices in Abuja and Owerri have been witnessing beehive of activities since the governor’s pronouncement asking everyone interested in the position to go ahead with the collection of forms.