Jubilation In Mbaike As Nonsonkwa Pick ADC Form For Reps Seat

The long awaited response came the way of Ndi Mbaike and especially women and youths of the area as the popular radio presenter cum Activist Mazi Chinonso Uba AKA Nonsonkwa finally bowed to clarion call to contest for the Mbaike Federal House come 2023 under the African Democratic Congress ADC.

The popular radio presenter and Activist, was at the headquarters of ADC in Abuja with some state executive members of the party to pick his HOR nomination form.

Speaking to newsmen briefly in Abuja,Mazi Uba made it clear that he is not in the race just for Ndi Mbaike but Ndi Imo in general, stressing that there are alot of legislative work to do for the people that has been long neglected by those sent to the national assembly.

He said he would be unveiling his 3 Point Legislative agenda soon, hinting that Ndi Mbaike and indeed Ndi Imo and Ndi Igbo would be proud of his stay in the federal house.

“As an Activist, I knew what my people are passing through and laws would be made or amended to strengthen the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians.

I will be the last man standing if need be,to ensure true democratic dividends for Ndi Mbaike from top to bottom…”

Nonsonkwa insisted that that Ndi Mbaike deserves more than they are getting right now because the people has suffered in the hands of some godfathers who impose Representatives on the people in the name of settlement.

He advised, that those planning Imposition to steer clear that it’s the turn of the people to do the needful to salvage the area from bad representation over the years….

The Mbaike Integrity Group (MIG) in a statement, praised Nonsonkwa for accepting the call to service by his people and wished him success in the forthcoming Primaries of the Party, insisting that Nonsonkwa is a sellable material anywhere in Imo state especially Mbaitoli & Ikeduru federal constituency.

The group revealed that the entrance of Chinonso Uba AKA Nonsonkwa into ADC will blow up the party for positive vibes and attract more credible aspirants to the party for all political positions come 2023…

The group made it clear that Nonsonkwa will never disappoint Ndi Mbaike and indeed Ndi Igbo in general because his aspiration is not based on greed and avarice rather on pure humanitarian services.

‘Nonsonkwa has been there for the people, even at the risk of losing his life defending Imolites against bad governance and abuse of their fundamental human rights by some government agencies..

He has been victimized and made to suffer humiliation, all because of his people…’

We can tell Ndi Mbaike that Nonsonkwa’s declaration has changed the game, the game changer just arrived, political parties will lose their members to Nonsonkwa. Old and young is in love with him. He has proved his mettle that he is trustworthy, reliable and uncompromising.

He is a movement.” the group concluded.