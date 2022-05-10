2023; Uzodinma’s Suspected Choice For Senate Seats Unveiled

.As Ohakim, Opiah Pick Forms

Even as the governor of Imo who is the APC leader in Imo State ruled out consensus arrangement and endorsement for any candidate to carry the party’s flag in next year’s election, the latest in terms of those who have bought forms shows that the anointed candidates for some positions are gradually appearing.

Against the backdrop of fears in the party that consensus arrangement would be adopted for the primaries and the likelihood of Uzodinma endorsing any of the candidates that would emerge made the aspirants to apply wait and see before going for the form.

Despite informing interested persons to go for the form, Trumpeta learnt that the governor may be interested in some offices he would want his loyalists to occupy in 2023.

Based on relationship and affinity, Trumpeta further noticed that the entrance of some of his associates into the Senate race I a signpost that he has anointed candidates.

Before the end of last week, Trumpeta was informed that two top associates of the governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah have obtained forms to run for the Senate seats of Okigwe and Orlu zones respectively.

Ohakim, a former governor is said to be choice of Uzodinma for the Senate of Okigwe Zone considering previous engagements both have. Far as 2003 Trumpeta noticed that Ohakim was Uzodinma’s running mate in AD party for the governorship and reports had it that the former governor from Isiala Mbano was instrumental to Uzodinma picking PDP Senate ticket of Orlu Zone in 2011.

Moments Uzodinma came on board after the Supreme Court judgment, Ohakim subtly left PDP where he had supported ousted Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to support Uzodinma and has continued to render support till date.

In the case of Opiah, the former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly has been a die hard supporter of the governor. During the Sheriff/Markafi battle for the soul of PDP, it was only Opiah among the federal lawmakers that was on the side of Uzodinma. He also joined him to PDP and has gained the confidence of the governor overtime from the Supreme Court battles till date. Opiah is one of the trusted loyalists of the governor to taken as one of the sure bets to get the support of the Uzodinma for the position.