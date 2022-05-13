Odunzeh Uche Ben Cleared Of Criminal Records

By Tunji Adedeji

There are strong indications that a popular Nigeria politician Odunzeh Uche Ben has no incumberacies of whatever means .

This report is based on the clearance handed to Odunzeh who is contesting a seat in the House of Representatives for Orlu/Osu/Oru/Imo East Federal Constituency on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Nigeria Police.

The renowned welfarist who made himself available for service through political office recently submitted himself for background checks before the Nigeria Police .

A reliable document sighted by Trumpeta states that after making himself available through thumbprint, passport and other reliable materials, Odunzeh was handed a clean bill of health to run for any elective positions as a bonafide Nigeria.

A check at the document tagged Police Character Certificate says this is to certify that no criminal records and no trace of any convictions recorded against Odunzeh Uche Ben, a Nigerian and holder of international passport .

Findings by Trumpeta shows that Odunzeh who has been an international businessman before making himself available through political office is the most favorite aspirant among those contesting for the plum job.