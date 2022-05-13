Anxiety As PDP Throws Presidential Race Open

.Snubs Zoning, Southeast Reacts

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has made it clear that the Presidential ticket of the party will not be zoned to any particular part of the Nation, but spoke on plans to produce the Presidential candidate through consensus.

This was agreed at the National Executive Committee NEC meeting of the party, which held on Wednesday at the party’s Abuja National Secretariat.

According to a release signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, the NEC took various decisions concerning the party and Nigeria in general.

“After a very extensive deliberation, NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP zoning committee that the Presidential Election should now be left open. The party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible” the Release read.

The PDP affirmed that its Presidential Convention to elect a Presidential candidate will hold in Abuja, on Saturday May 28-29, 2022.

However, most PDP members from the Southeast had reacted on the issue of throwing the Presidential race open, saying it negates the party’s constitution which said the position would be zoned among the political zones of Nigeria.

They argued that it is no proper and acceptable to throw the Presidential race open at the time it is the turn of the Southeast.