Ben Odunzeh Parleys Delegates, Advises Them To Vote Their Conscience

It was the Choruses of “nani gi ka anyi ga eso, ma ona eje eje, ma ona ala ala, nani gi ka anyi ga eso”, that Pervaded the air, at the Weekend Meeting between the lead Aspirant for the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency Seat of Orlu, Chief Ben Uche Odunzeh and Statutory Delegates of the area.

In their various Speeches, Speakers upon Speakers eulogized the Sterling qualities of Chief Ben Uche Odunzeh, felicitating with him for hearkening to their Calls to run for the seat.

They expressed their belief that with Chief Ben Uche Odunzeh’s Participation in the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency Contest, they will smile again.

And assured him of their unflinching Support to his aspiration!

In his response, Chief Ben Uche Odunzeh, expressed delight at the continued show of Solidarity, Support and encouragement, saying that he is deeply motivated by it.

He told them that the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency, under his Representation at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, will be taken to the next level.

Chief Ben Uche Odunzeh informed that he agreed to run for the federal Constituency seat , to not only deepen Service to his good People but to right any perceived wrongs for the betterment of the People .

That they will be Proud of what he will do when elected, including his Programmed Human Capital Development.

Where Youths, Empowerments will be particularly massive.

Present at the meeting were his Uchechukwu Ga Eme Na Orlu Campaign Director-General Hon Emeka Ibeh, Chief Marcelinus Ikpa, Barr Emmanuel Orji, Amongst Other Leaders.