Insecurity: South East Governors Should Dialogue With IPOB – Dr (Barr) Ukpabi

Mbaise-born Dr. Bar. Paschal Ukpabi, an aspirant for effective representation of Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has advocated for South East Governors to dialog with IPOB, in order to bring peace to our land.

The young and vibrant practicing Lawyer who expressed his view on the current insecurity in the land via the Internet said, “Igbos should collectively begin to challenge any statute in Nigeria that has no protection for our rights to life and to reasonably pursue our political aspirations as Igbos. This is my mission. Who’s coming with me?”

According to him, there are things people of the South East cannot compromise, which includes; safety, security, and the people’s way of life.

He observed that Religious uprisings targeting Christians in Nigeria’s North with resultant massacre of unarmed Igbo people should no longer be tolerated, stressing that he unequivocally shared this view without fear of any one, rather with the fear of only Almighty God.