Jubilation As Chimezie Njoku Picks APC Form For Aboh Mbaise Assembly Seat

By Amaechi Kingsley

It was a wild jubilation among constituents of Aboh Mbaise LGA, as an illustrious son of the land and a renowned international entrepreneur cum philanthropist, Chief Chimezie Njoku answered the long awaited clarion call to join the 2023 Assembly race under the All Progressive Congress, APC. His joining the queue has elicited excitement following his antecedents in human capital development.

The founder of Chizet Foundation, High Chief Chimezie was accompanied by officials of Chizet Foundation and leaders of Aboh-Mbaise to the APC State secretariat to obtain his nomination and expression of interest forms on Tuesday, 10th of May, 2022.

Speaking shortly after picking his nomination forms, High Chief Chimezie told Journalist that he joined the race for the Assembly seat in Imo State because of the consistent calls from all walks of life in Aboh Mbaise who strongly believe in his charismatic, humble and eloquent characteristics that will assure the constituents of an effective and quality representation to provide efficient legislative duties that will impact on his constituents positively as he insisted that people deserve better than they are getting recently.

The former President Imo State Union South Africa went further to disclose that he bowed to the clarion call for his people owing to their overwhelming support and his desire to change the face of representation in Imo State House of Assembly.

High Chief Chimezie Njoku expressed confidence in the leadership of his party, the APC at all levels as he is optimistic of a transparent primary that may see him emerge as the party’s flag bearer for 2023 Aboh-Mbaise Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, during a reception held at his country home (Njoku’s Villa Umuanuma Nguru) in his honor, Hon. Chief Chimezie Njoku in an address appreciated his constituents for their support through his political voyage as he encouraged them not to relent till their visions of success is achieved.

His statement reads:

“I have seen the joy and happiness in your heart just because of this singular move I made yesterday to secure this all important form, I can see and feel the relief in our mothers, fathers, sisters and the youths”.

“It is indeed true that when the righteous are chosen and placed in the places of authority, the people’s hearts are always gladdened. Your happiness has made me happier”.

“My heart is gladdened because of your joy, I can only thank you all and will continue to pledge my humility and allegiance to you all believing that God willing we all shall rejoice together at the end”.

“Effective representation and care to all is all I have and is what I will give to you all, so help me God”, He submitted.