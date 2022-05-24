HRH, Eze Barr.Evans Olileanyachukwu Njoku-Nwansi IV Succeeds Father As Monarch Of Akabo Autonomous Community

On Friday May 13, 2022, all roads led to Akabo Autonomous Community, Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, as HRH Eze Bar Evans Njoku-Nwansi ascended the Throne of his Forefathers, as the newly coronated Traditional Ruler of Akabo Kingdom.

The event which attracted a mammoth crowd of personalities of various walks of life was significant, because Eze Evans Njoku-Nwansi was made a King while his Late Father Eze John Obiukwu Oguoma Njoku-Nwansi III the former Monarch of the Community was still lying in state.

The development led to a peaceful and seamless transmission of Traditional power to the son who succeeded his father.

While late Njoku Nwansi was the (Ike III of Ikeduru, Ikeoha Akabo/Amatta Egwurugwu of Old Province) his son, Eze Bar Njoku-Nwansi is the IV.

The colourful event took place in the Eze’s Palace at Ndiuhu, Umuiyi, Akabo, Ikeduru LGA, Imo State.

While many communities are embroid in Ezeship tussle, it is not so in Akabo as the hereditary stool went to the second son of the late Eze who while alive approved that Eze Evans should succeed him, and his community obeyed the Royal father.

Present at the Royal Event were Traditional Rulers of Ikeduru LGA, Chiefs and the people of the community and beyond.

Before the coronation ceremony commenced, Bishop Ambrose Chinakwem Obiukwu Oguoma Njoku-Nwansi, the first son of the late Royal father maintained that it was his father’s wish that the second son succeeds him, and thanked the people of the community for keeping to his father’s will while alive.

He added that all the siblings of the new Traditional Ruler consented to the coronation of Bar Evans as his father’s successor as instructed by the late sage.

The Traditional Prime Minister of the community High Chief Sir Polycarp Chikanele Iheriohanma (KSM) thanked all and sundry, especially the people of Akabo for their peaceful disposition and support of Traditional Institution which led to a seamless coronation of the new Monarch.

Chairman, Council of Ndieze Ikeduru, HRH Eze Dr Peter Njoku expressed joy and happiness that the people of Akabo spoke with one voice in the event.

The new Traditional Ruler, HRH Eze Bar Olileanyachukwu Obiukwu Oguoma Njoku-Nwansi IV thanked his family, the people of Akabo, Ikeduru Traditional Rulers, and others who made out time to witness the event.

He mostly thanked God Almighty who made it possible and promised to lead with the fear of God and follow the footsteps of his late father, for peace to reign in Akabo Kingdom.