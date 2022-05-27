2023: Okiro Progressive Movement Charges Delegates To Vote Credible Candidates For Good Governance In Nigeria

As Political parties work towards meeting up to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for the conduct of parties primaries, a charitable organization known as Okiro Progressive Movement (OPM) has called on delegates of political parties to vote credible candidates that will bring good governance when they emerge in the 2023 general election.

The call was contained in OPM press release signed by Comr. Caleb Matthew who is the organization National Coordinator and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Okiro Progressive Movement is a Non Governmental Organization with utmost interest on rural area dwellers wellbeing, particularly on social economic wellbeing, advancing academic standard, Youth empowerment, job creation and more with keen interest in Ogba, Egbema Rivers State, Oguta, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area, Imo State and Nigeria at large.

According to the release, he stressed that the electioneering period is best opportunity to set the ball of governance rolling particularly in the country where bad governance and inhumane policy has become common, while commending some Political parties that have conducted it primaries, especially for it peaceful conduct.

Furthering, the Okiro Progressive Movement is a non political organization with Nigerians at heart. And the OPM would want parties delegates to vote without fear or favour and noted that the good governance we are clamoring for lies in their hands.

The group cautioned delegates and political parties from turning the supposed democratic excise as financial exchange moment where visionless elements will have their way through their questionable resources and thereby leaving Nigeria in the same underdeveloped.

The coordinator stated that OPM mission is to empower people in order to create a path out of poverty for themselves and for their communities. While their vision is to see a world without poverty, where everyone can find the help they need quickly and easily and can hold their service providers accountable.