NAAS 2023: Mike Nwachukwu, Ikedi, Achilike, Others Emerge Accord Party Standard Bearers

Chief Mike Nwachukwu a professional of note and a grassroots politician has emerged the Standard Bearer to fly ACCORD Party’s flag for Owerri zone Senatorial election.

Meanwhile, other grassroots politicians and professionals, Hon. Ikedi Emeka and Ikenna Maurice Achilike have also emerges ACCORD Party’s candidates for Mbaitoli-Ikeduru and Owerri Federal Constituencies respectively.

Chief Nwachukwu during his celebration described ACCORD as a Party to nearby virtue of their conduct, integrity and observance of due process during their primaries.

He further stressed the need for Imo people to go and register, saying that the blueprint of the party’s manifesto is such that will change the state for the better.

“I look forward to a victorious contest and I am ready to work with like minds to make impressive impacts that affect Owerri zone, Imo State and Nigeria in general”, he stated.

Hon. Ikedi Emeka who won House of Reps ticket for Mbaitoli-Ikeduru thanked delegates for considering him worthy. He said he will win during the general election and assured the party faithful MBAIKE federal constituency and Imo State of quality representation when eventually gets elected.

For Ikenne Maurice Achilike who stood primary election for Owerri Fed. Constituency, “I have come into politics to make a difference. We are tired of mediocrity occasioned by selfish politicians. I am ready to make it right.

“I went through and saw the foundation of ACCORD and its principles, that is why I am here. And it was only by my presentation and how I performed before them while consulting with the delegates that gave me the victory today. I am most grateful and I can’t afford to fail my people, Imo people and Nigerians in general.

As the time of this release, other elective positions are still being contested.