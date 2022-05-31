Peter Obi Will Be Nigeria’s Next President, Says Kenneth Onuoma

By Onyekachi Eze

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the presidential ambition of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has continued to swell with the support of likeminds, technocrats, academia and business moguls.

Among his die-hard supporters with the preparedness to ensure he emerges is Mr Kenneth Anyika Onuoma, the National President of “The Imo Forum” both in Nigeria and in Diaspora; and the President, ‘The Guild of African Movie Producers'(GAMP), USA.

Onuoma argued that till date, he is yet to see a Nigerian leader with the requisite qualities to preside over the affairs of the nation, unbiased.

To this end, he presented Peter Obi as the right man for the job, fully prepared mentally, psychologically, physically, and administration wise.

Still hinging on the necessity of ensuring that justice, equity, and fairness prevails in the upcoming nation’s elections, the Imo State born Washington DC resident called on the elites and politicians to give equity a chance.

Mr. Onuoma reiterated that it is overripe for the Igbo race to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor by 2023.

Giving reasons, he stated that the seemingly marginalisation on the South Eastern States of Nigeria (the Igbo race) should give every sensible Nigerian no matter the ethnicity or tribe a cause to worry.

However, Kenneth Onuoma maintained that in the light of the preparedness, Peter Obi is Igbo’s annointed servant to take up the mantle of leadership by 2023.

Speaking prophetically, Onuoma asserted that even though he don’t know how it would happen, he is so certain Peter Obi will succeed Buhari in the next 4 years political dispensation starting from 2023.

Without mincing words, Onuoma who also held position as a member of Goodluck/Sambo PDP Presidential Campaign Council in 2011 Coordinating Diaspora in Northern America, opined that Peter Obi’s antecedents as Anambra’s former Governor were sterling.

Further comparing him with the crop of nowadays politicians, Onuoma rated him high in corruption free indices, selfless servant ready to lay down his life for the overall wellbeing of others.

According to Onuoma, that is the type of President Nigeria earnestly need to reposition the denigrated state of the economy.

Commenting on Peter Obi’s exit from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, few days to the party’s primary elections for the Labour Party, LP, Mr Onuoma dismissed all speculations and negative vibes that characterized Obi’s movement.

Onuoma posited that no matter the political party, genuine citizenry will still elect Peter Obi.

He added that political parties is like a vehicle with which aspirants reach their destination, hence, stressed that even in Labour Party now, Obi has garnered more support base more than he had while in the PDP.

He submitted that it was an evidence of his wide acceptance by the masses, yearning for a paradigm shift in the administration of the country.

“How he will emerge, I may not know, but one thing is certain, Peter Obi will win by landslide to emerge Nigeria’s next President”, Onuoma said.

“Peter Obi movement has assumed a revolution dimension that will define the future of Nigeria, whether PDP and APC likes it or yes Peter Obi will be President of Nigeria come 2023. The momentum is gathering and the force is beyond measure. Irrespective of Ethnicity, Religion or even class, Nigerians are speaking in one voice. We are tired of unending expropriation of our common patrimony. Let’s end corruption by enthroning Peter Obi as President of this great Nation. How do we explain to our children that with all the Natural resources we have, we are not able to lead a one-youth-one-job economy. If Netherlands with less than 20 million people are able to earn over $100 Billion annually from the export of fruits and vegetables, our Government has no explanation why the arable land we have in the length and breadth of this country cannot earn us so much more money and why they have reduced our sources of foreign revenue to only Oil and Gas. The inground and outcrop non oil resources; the solid minerals we have in Nigeria has been abandoned while chasing fossil fuel because the Government has lost touch with the time we are in. All of these must change with the enthronement of Mr Peter Obi. Education, Education and Education is what our children need to launch themselves into the very orbit of developed economies. Enough of the lies told to Nigerians, Nigeria ought to be leading the world economy and I stand with Peter Obi on this mission to alienate Nigeria from this murk and mire of poverty.

“Now imagine the difference between Mr Peter Obi and Mr Rochas Okorocha including other aspirants in the Presidential race? Mr Peter Obi a former Governor is walking the streets freely while his counterpart Mr Rochas was under siege for 10 hours on an alleged account of corruption. None of the Governors or former Ministers both the resigned and the pretended resigned can rival the quintessential leadership of Peter Obi that’s why Nigerians are now rooting for him to come to the rescue of Nigeria.

“Peter Obi is not desperate to be President, rather, desperate to see Nigeria work, that has been his words. He doesn’t need PDP to win election in Nigeria, all he needs is the masses acceptability that’s it”.

Further analysing on how to improve the economy of Nigeria if Obi wins, Onuoma added,

“Nigeria needs a quality leader that understands what time is, a well schooled leader in the management of economy, who can leverage on our population size and resources to grow our GDP to a commensurate size is who we need. Let me say it here, 2023 presents us an opportunity, we must get it right this time. Let’s enthrone a leader that is not corrupt and has Nigeria at heart, we will see the magic happen. It’s not rocket science believe me.

“And again, for us to be productive, we ought to have the size of electricity that is commensurate with our population size. At least 1kwh per capita is what is recommended by world bodies so we if say we are 200 Million people, it means we ought to be generating 200 million kilowatts-hour of Electricity which is 200,000 Megawatts-hour of Electricity. This is the point we need to get if we must be fully industrialized to be able to achieve a one-youth-one/job economy.

Please go and check the generating capacity of those Nations our youth are running to for greener pastures. We just need a Leader that understands how economies are run. Peter Obi is the answer”.

Nonetheless, Mr Kenneth Onuoma has given an insight a basis for his support for politicians.

He revealed that from time immemorial, he has had two main politicians with outstanding pedigree which differ from what it used to be.

Onuoma reiterated that even though he is apolitical, he has a soft spot for personalities, what they stand to deliver for the wellbeing of the masses, rather than the egocentric fellows.

Onuoma disclosed that former Nigeria President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan received an inaundated support from him because of what he represented a time he came onboard.

According to Onuoma, he gave Jonathan a 100% support because he came when Nigeria needed an administrative revival, which he did within the time he held sway as the nation’s number one citizen.

Jonathan also got an unflinching support of Onuoma because he was presented as a technocrat with class.

Again, reason for backing the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma during his campaigns was given, considering Uzodimma’s thirst for class, good leadership, and lined up intineries for people’s welfare.

Due to these qualities, Onuoma affirmed that he would continue to support Uzodimma so far as he maintains the tempo in thinking about the people first, before his personal aggrandizement.

He said this was the reason he gathered many prominent persons under the Senator Hope Uzodimma Diaspora Campaign Organization, SHUDCO, to rally round around him, luckily, he won at last.

On Peter Obi’s case, Onuoma reaffirmed that Obi as it stands has the full endorsement of Nigerians, given by his imprints in Nigerian politics so far.

According to Onuoma, until Obi presents a popular unacceptable political traits, he will continue to bag his full backing.

“For me, it is who is that personality vying for election and not political party. In 2010, I believed in GoodLuck Jonathan and threw in everything to support his candidacy. I spent my money and time to campaign for him, I was appointed a member of his Presidential Campaign council in charge of North America, Nigerians came back in droves to vote. Why? Because Nigerians needed a civil and well educated leader, a breakaway from Military order. Was that decision beneficial to Nigeria? I believe the answer is yes when you care with the present administration.

“In 2018, I rooted for Senator Hope Uzodimma to find and bring back my State Imo State that was allegedly stolen by Rochas Okorocha’s administration. Uzodimma is a master of Nigerian politics but one thing unique about him is his unconditional mission to better his society. The Uzodimma I know will make Imo State great. You will recall that I was the first person to host Campaign billboard in Imo State even before he officially declared to run. Imo State history will sure be kind to him after his tenure.

“This time, Peter Obi is the solution.

I will mobilize, join good Nigerians to fund solid structure that will convey him to Aso Rock. He will bring Nigeria back to us,” Says Onuoma.

In this vein, Onuoma told newsmen that his role model or patron saint is Mother Theresa of Calcutta, due to her historical and biblical level of co-existence among any religion, tribe and race.

He vowed never to derail from those uniqueness of his no matter whose ox is gored.

Other positions held by Kenneth Onuoma were; The Global Coordinator, Senator Hope Uzodimma Diaspora Campaign Organization 2018/2019.

Former National Vice President, Nigerian Youth Organization (1995- 1998), and

currently the AMBASSADOR of Africa in Diaspora Investment Club.