NRM Presidential Candidate Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike Receives Certificate Of Return, Condemns Attack In Owo

The Presidential Flag bearer of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike, has condemned the attack in Owo.

The presidential candidate condemned the act on Monday, while receiving his Certificate of Return at his Party Secretariat in Owerri, Imo State.

Nwa-Anyajike who emerged as the presidential candidate of the party, Last week in Abuja, expressed dismay over the attack, saying that it is the height of inhumane act.

He called on the security agents to wade into the matter and see to it that the perpetrators of such act are brought to book.

According to him, “We outrightly condemn the attack at Owo. I wonder how people could be so barbaric even to the extent of killing innocent children.

“The insecurity situation in the country is becoming more alarming, and we are assuring Nigerians that if we are given the opportunity to serve, that there will be less than 5% insecurity under our Government.

“The country will be free from all forms of insecurity; be it from the herdsmen, unknown gunmen, Bokoharam, among others. We will work hand in gloves with all security agents to achieve it, and create an environment where security will be a common thing.

“We have an agenda called reset Nigeria, and this agenda will make the country progress from good, better, best.

“The economy of the country is also in shambles, and the educational system has virtually collapsed because we have leaders who do not know the value of education.

“We will focus on rebuilding our educationally institution by making sure it is up to the standard it should be. Proper provisions will also be made in making sure that issues such as strikes will not come up again to make our children while away their time at home instead of being in school.

“The strike has led many youths into engaging in all manner of social vices which is one of the things that is giving rise to the insecurity challenges we are facing today in the country.

“I am calling on the youth and women of our society who has been marginalized to wake up and arise and take things the way it should be.

“I have come as the messiah to realign Nigeria. Ask this question, “Are you satisfied with the life you are living? if not, We need more than 20m Nigerians to join and support us to push away the cabals that have brought such dissatisfaction on us .

“WE ARE HERE TO MAKE TOMORROW LEADERS TODAY, and NRM is here to prove to Nigerians that we can get it right again”.

The Presidential candidate further appreciated the party, its officials, and the delegates for finding him worthy to be the presidential candidate of the party.