2023 APC Presidential Ticket: Any Hope For Okorocha, Nwajiuba, As Uzodinma’s Candidate, Lawan Is Favoured?

The much-shifted All Progressive Congress, APC Presidential Primary to produce who flies the party’s flag in the 2023 Presidential election started yesterday, and will end this morning.

Among the plethora of Aspirants that picked the form that sold for one Hundred Million Naira ( N 100m) are two sons of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, a former Governor of Imo State, and Hon Emeka Nwajiuba, a former Minister for Education (State) and for House of Representatives member.

Therefore, the question begging for answer is: Will Okorocha or Nwajiuba scale through the hurdle?

While sources said Nwajiuba still has chances of picking the ticket, this Newspaper was told that Okorocha’s chances are slim.

Trumpeta learnt that left for President Buhari, if wishes were Horses, he would have endorsed Nwajiuba to succeed him.

Reasons are that Buhari and Nwajiuba have for years been close political Associates dating back to the days of All Peoples Party (APP).

Another factor that favoured Nwajiuba, Trumpeta learnt, is his cool-headedness, and total loyalty to Buhari.

Sources said that the Ehime Mbano LGA born Imo State politician has built a lot of political connections in the North, having lived up there and associated with the family of late Head of State, General Sanni Abacha, whose son is said to be a close friend of Nwajiuba.

However, a snag now, Trumpeta was told is that Buhari is still not intent in handing over power to the Southeast, as political commentators believe the out-going President has phobia for Igbos.

Meanwhile, Okorocha, Trumpeta learnt, has a slim chance because those ruling Nigeria are scared that the former Governor cannot be controlled if given the enormous power of a President.

This Newspaper learnt that Okorocha’s boldness and fearless attitude rather than work for him, is scaring the men that control power in Nigeria.

Sources said that part of the efforts to frustrate Okorocha’s Presidential ambition was the recent invasion of his House in Abuja by EFCC, who dispatched him to Court, where he is now standing trial for misapplication of Funds.

However, Okorocha still gained his freedom and stormed the APC Presidential Screening Committee room to yet express his willingness to rule Nigeria.

Indeed, by today or tomorrow the Fellow who would lead the APC Presidential Train would have been unveiled.

Meanwhile, despite the rumour that the slot is preserved for the South, indications are that the Senate President Alhaji Ahmed Lawan may grab the slot.