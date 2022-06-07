Mysterious Deaths Hit Imo Community, As Five Die, Others In Coma, Deity Suspected For Calamity

It was a black Monday morning for residents and people of Obinze as members of one family numbering about five were feared dead while others in bad shape.

The incident happened at Obokwu village in Obinze, Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that trouble started when villagers couldn’t notice the presence of the victims after day break. According to a witness, since it was unusual for the family not to come out in the morning for daily chores, neigbours who visited the household noticed ominous signs which led to the discovery of presence of dead bodies and others unconscious.

Reports scooped by our correspondent have it that the head of the house, Kingsley Oguzie, his children, wife and other relations were victims.

As at the time of this report, five were said to be dead while others numbering more than seven were in unconscious state.

A local told Trumpeta in the community that the head of the House, Kingsley Oguzie, and his inlaws who are twins were among those confirmed dead, while two of his children and wife in very unconscious state.

While our reporter learnt that the unconscious ones were rushed to Imo Specialist Hospital, Umuguma in Owerri- Porthacourt road for treatment, others were rushed to a spiritual church at Obinze for revival.

A dependable source in the community however revealed that the mysterious deaths may not be unconnected to a land dispute where a deity belonging to a juju shrine was involved to adjudicate. According to the informant, the families involved in the land dispute have been witnessing mysterious deaths in recent times. In the last count before Monday’s tragedy, it was learnt that two persons from the two families had lost their lives in questionable circumstances to raise suspicion of a deity from a juju shrine at work.