Abuja Convention: NWC Recognizes Macdonald Ebere, Disappoints Dan Nwafor Led Exco

.Despite Supreme Court Judgment

It appears that efforts by the Chief Dan Nwafor led Imo State Executive of the All Progressive Congress APC to regain their positions may be a mirage judging from what transpired in Abuja during the National Convention to elect the Presidential flag bearer of the party.

Recall that on May 27, 2022, Nwafor won a victory courtesy of the Supreme Court that declared his Exco as the authentic one for Imo APC chapter.

Nwafor was sacked in 2018/19 by the then Adams Oshimhole National Working Committee, NWC for the Prince Marcon Nlemigbo Caretaker Committee which handed over to Macdonald Ebere that was elected last October.

Angered over their sack, Nwafor went to court and obtained positive result but was not given a chance until the Supreme Court judgment of last month averred that he is the authentic Imo APC chairman.

But as different shades of opinion continue to trail the Supreme Court reinstatement, the National Working Committee NWC a week after the judgment turned blind eyes to Nwafor as Ebere was recognized at the National Convention.

Trumpeta noticed that at the convention ground and previous meetings State chairmen had with the leadership of the party, only Ebere and not Nwafor was recognized.

Even the list of delegates provided by Ebere was the one used for Imo contingent while Nwafor had none.

This may have put to paid chances of Nwafor returning to the position after obtaining the Supreme Court judgment.