Peter Obi: Imo Labour Party In Imo Turns Beautiful Bride To Politicians

.May File Candidates For All Elective Positions

The fortunes of Labour Party, Imo State chapter has changed for the better, as top politicians in Imo State join the party in droves.

Trumpeta investigation showed that the Labour Party has become the last resort of politicians following the influence of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

Trumpeta can report that the Labour Party in Imo State is filing candidates in all the positions, from House of Assembly, to the Senate and Governorship.

Our investigations unveiled that known politicians who lost the primaries in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and those who “withdrew” from the ruling APC’s primaries have surged into Labour, whose ticket is seen as something close to winning already.

Our reporters were told in clear terms that because of Peter Obi, Ndigbo have resolved to support their own, since PDP has Atiku (Hausa/Fulani) as Presidential Bearer, and APC has Tinubu (Yoruba) as their torche Bearer.

“You can see what is happening. It is now clear that Nigerian has gone back to the Days of Peoples Redemption Party PRP, National Party of Nigeria NPN and Nigeria Peoples Party NPP, when each region voted for their own son” Chief Orji Nwoko said.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party office which was deserted in Owerri, is now a beehive of activities, as politicians inquire for tickets to run for the 2023 election.

“The rejected stone is now the head of the house. Igbo people are now looking towards Labour Party, and no more PDP or APC” Austine Opara, an official of Labour Party told Trumpeta Newspaper.