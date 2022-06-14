Uche Ogbuagu, Others Risk Sack From Imo Assembly Over Labour Party Romance

By Onyekachi Eze

Fresh sanctions are underway for Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly who have one affiliation or another with the Labour Party, LP.

Following the new wave of attention drawn by the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, many displaced persons from the APC, PDP, APGA are said to have made the LP an alternative route to their 2023 aspirations.

Connected to this new wave of movement to Labour Party caused by the entrance of Peter Obi are some members of the Imo State House of Assembly who lost party tickets for various positions.

Should information reliably gathered by Trumpeta Newspaper is anything to go by, the member for Ikeduru State Constituency, Hon Uche Ogbuagu may be in serious trouble for picking the Labour Party ticket for Mbaike House of Representatives seat.

Recall that Ogbuagu had lost the APC Reps ticket to Mr. Akarachi Amadi in the recently held consensus primary arrangement.

Unsatisfied with the manner of the primaries, the comedian turned politician on sensing a greenlight to Peter Obi’s well acceptance by the South Easterners irrespective of political party, rushed and picked the LP ticket to continue his 2023 contest.

He didn’t hide his involvement in the Labour Party when he publicly on his Facebook page updated, “Peter Obi nwere Uche, our movement, our destination”.

Aside that, he placed his picture alongside Obi’s imagery on the graphics work of his campaign earpiece advert.

By this singular act, not only that Ogbuagu may incur the wrath of his Leadership of the House of Assembly, but may also anger the Imo APC.

Consequences of such action from the recent outburst of the House may be an indefinite suspension, which was a reason the seat of former Nkwerre State Constituency representative, Obinna Okwara was declared vacant for defecting to PDP.

Even though the Ikeduru born celebrity comedian had earlier bagged suspension from the House after his ouster as the Majority Leader, he appear unbothered about what may fall out of his Labour Party movement.

His membership of the APC and at the same time switching over to Labour Party to jostle for the ticket is another serious factor that may draw the ire of the House.

Aside Uche Ogbuagu’s latest romance with the LP, other Lawmakers of the 9th Assembly are not left out as some of them are clandestinely in the same boat, awaiting to explode.