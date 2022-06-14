Gov Uzodinma Abandons Devt. Center Coordinators? Yet To Inaugurate Members A Month After Appointment

Going by the inability of the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to inaugurate them, it appears coordinators and Development Centre Members of the various councils in Imo state have been left in the weeks after appointment.

Uzodinma had a month ago released names of Development Centre Coordinators and members.

Trumpeta observed that given the time names were made public, they would have been inaugurated if the governor is interested in the programe.

The governor before the appointment had at public fora gave notices of intention to create the Devt Centre system that came into place during the Achike Udenwa government that was continued by the Ikedi Ohakim era before Rochas Okorocha’s administration scrapped it.

This newspaper was informed that the named coordinators have been warning up preparing for the inauguration since their appointment was made public.

It was also gathered that some of them are eagerly waiting for the date of inauguration but to no avail as Uzodinma is yet to give a go ahead.

There are fears that government may not go ahead with the inauguration to constitute the Development Centres.