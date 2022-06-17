Imo Assembly Plenary Session: Despite Setbacks, Election Ticket Losers Show Face

The suspicion that members of the Imo State House of Assembly who lost the primary tickets of the APC may shy away from their Legislative duties, have been watered down with their full presence at the last plenary session of the House.

Some of the Lawmakers who contested for one position or the other under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, were disappointed when they lost the party tickets to their opponents.

It was a fight for survival of the fittest last three weeks at the State Government House, Owerri, following the consensus arrangement that knocked out few of them from the race.

Irrespective of the political setback, the affected members defied all odds to appear during this week’s plenary session.

Even though their body language speaks of disaffection due to the way and manner the APC primaries were conducted, the affected Lawmakers, Trumpeta gathered, reported early to the complex for the plenaries of Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday June 14, was their first meeting after the primary elections held weeks ago.

Recall that the Governor before the exercise was reportedly quoted to had promised all the APC members return tickets, which made them to do everything possible to please the Governor and House Leadership.

But the outcome left the losers worrying.

While in some area, they were schemed out through a supposed consensus arrangement, others didn’t get a nod of their constituents.

To this end, their full participation in the plenary after their ordeal has kept everyone wondering what the magic could be.

Aside present at the sitting, the lost APC ticket Member joined the chorus in making contributions on the floor of the House, glaringly unperturbed like there is a compensation underway.

It was also noted how excited they were in giving accolades to the Governor and the speaker regardless their current state.