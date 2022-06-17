Mix Feelings In Imo PDP Over Okowa, As Atiku’s VP Choice

The resolution by PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to pick Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate has elicited multiple reactions from the party in the state.

After days of political intrigues and consultation, Atiku and the PDP came up with name of Okowa against the likes of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Udom Emmanuel.

Also speculated to be within spitting distance to be picked for the VP Slot was former Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The decision of Atiku to fly with Okowa may have split the party in Imo State going by the reactions trailing it.

Trumpeta investigations revealed that while some members of the party received the Okowa news with cheerful gestures, others had reservations, including those who felt bad that Ihedioha wasn’t considered.

Our reporter who has been monitoring development in the social media discovered that before the final naming of Okowa, Wike had been rumored to be favoured. The unconfirmed positive report on Wike a kind resurfaced differences between the two powerful camps in the State chapter of the party.

It is widely believed that Imo PDP rank and file is divided between followers of the party’s governorship candidate in 2019, Ihedioha and National Secretary Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu.

While sympathizers of Ihedioha were discovered not to have celebrated when Wike’s name crippled up as likely VP to Atiku, those of Anyanwu were happy.

Now that Wike lost out and it was Okowa, Trumpeta noticed that it was vice versa celebration which saw the Ihedioha people celebrating the development while the initial celebrants of Wike kept mute indicating mixed reactions in Imo PDP.

Another disturbing aspect was those who complained that South East zone has been dumped in the scheme of things with Ihedioha not considered.