KO Mbadiwe University Ideato Holds 4th Matriculation, As V.C Dozie Admonish Students

By Chidinma Amaechi

History was made again at Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (KOMU) Ogboko, Ideato, Imo State as the institution held her 4th Matriculation ceremony. The event which took place on Friday, June 17 2022 was witnessed by many people including parents of the students. The Governor of the State and Visitor to the University, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma was represented by the Deputy Governor of the State, Professor Placid Njoku. In a brief welcome remark in his office, the Vice- Chancellor Professor Ikechukwu N.S. Dozie expressed great joy at the privilege of having His Excellency in attendance.

He said, “It is extremely rare for a Visitor to find the time out of a usually busy schedule to participate in a matriculation ceremony. Without doubt, this rare gesture will go a long way towards inspiring and motivating the students and staff of the university to greater achievements. This simply characterizes His Excellency as a loving and a caring father. Today’s visit further reassures the KOMU community and the entire state of Imo that His Excellency truly places a very high premium on education”.

In his Matriculation address, the VC Professor Dozie, advised the students to let the matriculation oath be a guiding compass throughout the period of their education. He urged them to make diligent use of the modest facilities in the school, especially the library that have lots of resources such as Proquest, Research for Life and a host of open sources such as Open Learning, Cosmo Learning, MIT Open, Yale Open etc. He cautioned them against involvement in anti-social behaviours such as fighting, cultism, examination misconduct, use of drugs and alcohol, smoking, rape, stealing, sexual harassment, forgery etc. He further advised them to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene and observe and respect the customs, cultures and traditions of the host communities. Finally, he assured parents that University Management will do her best to give their children and wards quality training and comprehensive education as encapsulated in the institutional philosophy.

In his remarks, the Governor of Imo State and Visitor emphasized that KOMU is a major investment owned wholly by Imo State. He said that government was interested to make KOMU an exceptional university and urged management to develop strategies for early self-sustenance. He commended Management for great strives achieved within a short period of time especially the stability in academic calendar that will guarantee timely graduation of students and the successful accreditation of 11 programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC). He further advised students to respect the host communities and urged staff to act as “in loco parentis” and teach and educate the students as their own children. He congratulated the students and urged them to abhor all anti-social vices, eschew violence, be agents of peace and be the best they can be emphasizing that their parents and society and Imo State are waiting for them to finish and contribute their quota to their family, state and nation building.

A total of 120 students in four faculties received the matriculation oath. The event was witnessed by members of Senate, the Hon. Commissioner for Education, Professor S.I. Okorondu, SA to the Governor on Education Programmes Intervention, Mrs. Esther Ukachukwu, three visiting Vice-Chancellors and a host of other dignitaries. .