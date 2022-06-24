Jubilation In Imo Over Goodluck Opiah’s Ministerial Appointment

The appointment of former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah, as a ministerial nominee by President Muhammadu Buhari has elicited joy and happiness in Imo State.

Opiah who is from Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State was among the names the President sent to the National Assembly for confirmation as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Moments, the release was made public, jubilation rented the air in Imo as people of the State expressed happiness and joy for the President’s choice.

Those who took to the social media expressed satisfaction with the appointment by the President adding that, Opiah also a former Reps member who represented Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency, 2015-2019 has what it takes to add value to governance.

Majority of those who commended President Buhari for choosing Opiah stated that the legacies he left behind as a state and federal lawmaker are eloquent testimonies of his knack for deliverance of democracy dividends.

In several parts of the states and across the three senatorial districts, reports have it that the people are happy because Opiah is a round peg in a round hole with the desired capacity to add his wisdom and knowledge to the democratic growth of the country.

Meanwhile, the Leadership and High Command of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) wish to convey an appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for finding our illustrious son and Patron, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nana Opiah, worthy for Ministerial nomination.

In a statement made public, it states

“We also thank our Shared Prosperity Governor and Leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East and Grand Patron of OPOCA, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his statesmanship and supportive roles in grooming leaders with capacity to add values to development at the federal and state levels.

“We are confident that Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nana Opiah will upon assumption deliver as Minister of the Federal Republic Nigeria and member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)”.