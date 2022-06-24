Ngor Okpala Assemble Seat: Eziefula Picks APGA Return Certificate, Vows To Be Servant Leader

The candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA for Ngor Okpala State Constituency in Imo House of Assembly, Mr Eziefula Opara has vowed to serve the people of Ngor Okpala with sincerity and loyalty, should he be voted into office in the 2023 election.

Eziefula made this known in Owerri, while picking his certificate as candidate of APGA, which was handed over to him by the State Chairman of the party Chief Charles Iwuala.

The youthful politician maintained that he is heading to Imo Legislature to be an active representative of his people by making sure that what accrues to Ngor Okpala Constituency is given to them.

Opara disclosed that the time has come for a quality representation for the people of Ngor Okpala, and was optimistic that this time around the electorate have learnt enough lessons not to make mistakes of the past.

He thanked the Chairman of APGA in Imo State, Chief Iwuala, the State Working Committee SWC members, and the teeming members of APGA in Imo State, adding that with the latest changes in the Electoral Act, votes will count this time, and charged APGA members to be steadfast and get ready with their PVCs and vote APGA Candidates massively in the State in all elections.