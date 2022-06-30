Amb. Sokubo Sara-Igba Sokubo Inaugurates NYCN Imo State Chapter, Assures Readiness To Assist State Council

The President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Ambassador Sokubo Sara-Igba Sokubo has Inaugrated the Imo State Executive Chapter of the council in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The President who was on a two-day working visit in the state also met with stakeholders of the council in the south-east and was accompanied by the Special Assistant to the senior Special Assistant to President Muhammed Buhari on Youth Affairs, Hon Francis Ezeudo .

Others are members of National Executive Committee of NYCN, representative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports development,

Amb Sokubo assured members of his readiness to assist the state council at anytime he is called upon. He said that his interest in the council in the state which is the number one youth organization in the country is for her stability and growth.

Former State Chairman and Vice President of the council South-East, Dr. Emma Mbanusi apologized on behalf of the state government over the ill treatment melted out to the President by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Dan Ogu.

He said the State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma is a lover of Youths and will always welcome the President to the state stating that the action of the commissioner is not the true reflection of the policy of the state government towards the youths and urge him to keep supporting the body in the state

He also made it clear that any organization parading as NYCN in the state without the backing of the National President is illegal as NYCN is one led by Ambassador Sokubo who took time to Inaugurate the state council in his capacity as the number one youth in the country.

In his vote of thanks, Barrister Ezinwanne thanked the National President for making out time to come to Imo State and assured him that the state council will always abide by the rules and regulations guiding the council in the country.

On the entourage of the president are as follows.

1.Amb. Sokubo Sara-Igba Sokubo

President National Youth Council of Nigeria and Secretary Board of Trustees, National Youth Council of Nigeria.

2. Hon. Francis Ezeudo, SA to senior special assistant to President Muhammed Buhari on Youth Affairs.

3. Amb. Innocent Nduanya

Deputy National President, National Youth Council of Nigeria and Leader of the Southern Caucus.

4. Amb. Sir Smart Uwakwe

Vice President National Youth Council of Nigeria South East and Chairman of the Zone.

5. Amb. Chinyere Manukwe

Advisory Council Member, South East.

6. Dr. Anaeke Herbert

BOT Member Representing South East

7. Evang. Temple Chika Chinedu

Former Chairman Enugu State and Former Chairman of Chairmen, Nigeria.

8. Dr. Emma Mbanusi

Former State Chairman, Imo State and Former Vice President, South East.

9. Ichie Peter Oparadike

Former Treasurer Imo State and Former Vice Chairman Owerri Zone.

10. Atigwe Henry

Chairman Enugu State

11. Comr. Sunny Ude

Leader Enugu State

12. Comr. Smith Sylvanus

Chairman Abia State and Chairman of Chairmen South East

13. Comr. Isdore Chukwuemeka

Former Chairman Imo

14. Comr. Ayyu

National Program Officer

15. Comr. Nnamdi Ezemagu

National Treasurer

16. Bani Nwabisiri,

Chairman Rivers State

17.Emeji Godwin

Chairman Ebonyi State.

19. Comr. Egwuatu Samuel

Chairman Anambra.

20. Akim Peters

Admin Secretary Southeast.