Confusion Rocks Imo APC As Uzodinma, Okorocha Knock Horns .Nwafor Yet To Take Over Party Secretariat

.No, Letter Of Reinstatement Fake-Ebere

The Internal crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter has refused to abate, as a new dimension which shook the party and its followers was introduced into the saga, sending the followers into further confusion.

A letter, which directed the Dan Nwafor State Executive in Imo State and signed unbehalf of the National Secretary of the party Oyiola Omisore, to take over the State Secretariat popped up days ago.

The letter dated June 15, 2022 was directed at Nwafor, “The State Chairman, All Progressive Congress, Imo State Chapter”.

The letter went ahead to refer to the Supreme Court judgment which ordered the reinstatement of Nwafor as the authentic State Chairman of Imo APC.

The letter acknowledged that “You are by this development directed to take possession of the party secretariat and as well take charge of all party activities in the State as the chairman until the expiration of your tenure on 31st July 2022”.

However, the present Executive in the State led by Dr Macdonald Ebere said the letter was fake and asked Nwafor to stay away from the party office.

In a release by the current Imo APC Publicity Secretary, Cajethan Duke, dated June 27, 2022, he said that “Our party has an official channel for every authorized and official information and communication”.

Meanwhile, neither the APC National Secretary, nor the National Secretary have denied the letter, even as a copy sent to and received by INEC has been in circulation.

However, pundits see the entire scenario as a battle between a former Governor of Imo State and Presidential Aspirant, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, and Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Political observers believe that the matter will not rest so soon, as more issues might crop up following the Supreme Court verdict, which implies that the Dan Nwafor Executive should have conducted the primaries that produced Imo APC candidates in the 2019 election.

Sources said that Imo APC members are confused and bewildered with the developments, and many of them predict that the road ahead is still hazy, should Nwafor indulge in further litigations to explore and exploit lacunas raised by the Supreme Court judgment.