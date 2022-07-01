Martin Agbaso Joins Labour Party, Dumps APC

.Eyes 2023 Imo Guber

Indications are that Heavy weight politician in Imo State, Chief Martin Agbaso (Ochudo) may have switched over to the Labour Party from All Progressive Congress, APC.

This story became rife following a picture Agbaso took with Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, which went viral yesterday.

But a quick reaction from one of Agbaso’s trusted Aides, who wished to remain anonymous has it that Obi and Agbaso have been close friends for years.

In the picture, Agbaso was seen in the midst of Labour Party officials, with Peter Obi sitting in an office with Labour Party flags.

One of the pictures even seemed as though Agbaso was being registered by a Labour Party official.

However, the Agbaso Aide who spoke to Trumpeta did not deny or confirm the rumour.

“Agbaso has been a long time friend of Obi. So, if his friend is a Presidential candidate of a party, he should cut their personal relationship?” Agbaso Ally asked Trumpeta.

Chief Martin Agbaso is the elder brother to His Excellency, Jude Agbaso, a former Deputy Governor of Imo State, whom people say was nominated by Martin to Deputise Governor Rochas Okorocha, who took over the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA structure financed and set by Martin Agbaso, and propelled Okorocha to Imo Government House in 2011.

Since then the Senior Agbaso has been in APC, and attend high profile events in Imo Government House, since the inception of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s era.

Trumpeta was told that Chief Agbaso may have joined Labour Party to execute 2023 Imo Governorship election.

Agbaso missed Imo Government House by the whiskers in 2007, when INEC cancelled Imo Governorship election which Agbaso was already winning