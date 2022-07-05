“ReadyToLeadAfrica” And Let The Youths Decide Initiative Get Global Attention, Meet US Department

By Onyekachi Eze

The avowed determination of African youths in seeking a practicable good governance is gaining momentum on daily basis, with Nigerians championing the quest.

In an aspiration aimed at enthroning a youth, people-oriented governance in the present day Nigeria, the youth are set to take the bull by the horn.

This was seen in a move made by the leaderships of the “ReadyToLeadAfrica”, and, Let The Youths Decide Initiative, LTYDI, respectively, whose demands for credible Leadership have attracted the attention of the World Leaders.

It could be recalled that in a recent media publication credited to the Founder of the “Let The Youths Decide Initiative” , LTYDI, Comrade Osita Micheal Nwaneri, he made known his resilience in ensuring that the people get confidence in those elected to Lead or govern them.

In a follow up objective, he disclosed of his plans to have an interface with top Presidential candidates gunning to be Nigeria’s number one citizen in 2023.

Among those shortlisted for the interface included Chief Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

According to Comrade Osita Nwaneri in the said publication, reason for meeting with the above named politicians were not for jamboree, but to ensure the youths are adequately and effectively carried along in major policy formulations.

Another point by Nwaneri was to integrate the youths in the decision making of who governs them come next political dispensation, 2023.

Against this backdrop, Comrade Osita Micheal Nwaneri, in a joint effort of the Global President of “ReadyToLeadAfrica”, and a 2019 Mandela Washington Fellow, Godbless Otubure, have garnered global attention in their quest to change the narrative, especially as it concerns the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that the two groups visited the US State Department for a crucial meeting with the Nigerian Desk team.

The meeting was part of the Group’s several engagements in the US, as they engaged top US leaders in the Executive and Legislative branches of Government to refine US/Nigeria and US/Africa relations.

A reasonable deliberation of the meeting, this Newspaper gathered dissected critical matters of national peace building, youth inclusiveness in political processes, and the 2023 general elections.

The ReadyToLeadAfrica ‘s ReadyToVote, ReadyToServe, FollowTheResult, and FollowThePromises projects was an integral agenda of the meeting in far away United States of America.

Another salient agenda raised was the upcoming National Youth Peace Dialogue (NYPD), project, in partnership with the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, as a veritable project that stakeholders should partner with, to sink down as peace building across the 774 LGAs of Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

However, Nwaneri advocated for more International support towards the 2023 general elections, even as he stated of upcoming visits to major stakeholders.

Weston Sonya D, the office in charge of the Nigerian Desk at the State Department gave assurances of continued partnership between the US and Nigeria and Africa at large with the Youths playing a critical role in the process.

Meanwhile, Godbless Otubure and Nwaneri Osita are further expected to be in the US in September of 2022 during the United Nations General Assembly engagement in New York and Washington DC to engage the US government and other global leaders on the core issues of Education, Energy, Political and Economic Transitions that are due in Africa.