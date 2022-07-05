2023 Orlu Reps: PDP Leaders Re-Assure Onyegbula •As Kingseoul Presents His CoR To Them

By Onyekachi Eze

The aspiration of Hon Kingsley Onyegbula to represent the people of Orlu, Orsu, and Oru East Federal Constituency at the National Assembly in 2023 has continued to excite the constituents across board.

This is even as the Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from the three LGAs have vowed to close ranks and deliver him in the general elections.

Onyegbula is the 2023 PDP candidate for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency.

At a meeting of the leaders on Sunday, the Reps flag bearer officially presented his Certificate of Return to the party Chieftains.

This followed his declaration and nomination by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the authentic candidate of the party for the upcoming polls.

In a “thank you” meeting convened by Hon. Onyegbula to the Leaders of PDP especially those from the Federal Constituency for standing with the choice of the people and not allowing it to be thwarted, he pledged his loyalty to them.

Kingseoul commended them for ensuring that PDP keep growing from strength to strength.

To this end, he presented to them his Certificate of Return issued to him by INEC the validly recognized Candidate.

Chief Kingsley also informed them that the confidence the people of the Constituency have in him will never be taken for granted, and assured them of his resilience in sustaining the tempo and trust.

The elated PDP chieftains did not only expressed satisfaction for the emergence of Onyegbula as the flag bearer, but also assured him of their unflinching support.

They promised him victory, especially from the goodwill he enjoys from constituents of the three LGAs.

According to them, Hon Kingsley Onyegbula has a good reputation with sound track records to represent the Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers.

The PDP heavyweights extolled him as a round peg in a round hole with the prerequisite experience, knowledge and expertise to speak for the Federal Constituency.

The Party Leaders commended him for making himself available to serve the people.

They however urged any aggrieved member of the Party to sheath their swords and join hands together to deliver the candidate of the Party, Hon. Kingsley Onyegbula, fondly known as Kingseoul.

In affirmation of their support, the LGA PDP Chairmen of Orlu, Orsu and Oru East; Mrs Chinyere Okoro, Engr. Paul Igbonezu, and Comrade Chidi Anasomba, respectively maintained that PDP as a Party has no other candidate for Orlu, Orsu, and Oru East Federal Constituency except Hon Kingsley Onyegbula.

The Chairmen confessed that Kingseoul is a household name who is not in politics for what he will gain, but how to better the people and the society.

Other prominent Leaders present described Onyegbula’s emergence as Divine, and a well accepted.

Similarly, the leaders maintained that delivering Kingseoul is no longer a one man show, but a mass movement considering his laudable inputs to the society and to humanity.

Some of the Leaders present were Chief Hon. Vin. Udokwu (Anaefobi) Orlu LGA Apex Leader, Chief Eric Ofordirinwa (Mmanwu Awo ) Oru-East Apex Leader, Chief Engr. Dr. Benjamin Ekwueme (Ekwueme) Orsu LGA Apex Leader, among others.