Battle For Orlu Fed Constituency PDP Ticket: Stakeholders Warn Onyegbule To Stop Deceiving People

… Uphold Igwe’s Candidature

Critical stakeholders in Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency have warned one Mr. Kingsley Onyegbule to stop deceiving those who have made up their decisions to vote for Chief Aloy Igwe of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

In an emergency meeting held in Owerri, Imo State yesterday, the stakeholders from the three Local Government Areas condemned the publication of one of the State based tabloids wherein it was published that Orlu People were rejoicing over Onyegbule’s reception of PDP Certificate of Return to run for the Federal House of Representatives to represent the Federal Constituency in 2023 general elections.

Speaking to Newsmen, Chief Willie Okolie stated that nobody can deceive Orlu people at this moment disclosing that the authentic candidate of PDP for Orlu Federal Constituency in 2023 remains Chief Aloy Igwe who overwhelmingly won the Party’s Primary election.

Chief Okolie wondered how and when Mr. Onyegbule can be selfishly acclaim victory in his stage managed re-run Primary election without the present of five aspirants who earlier participated in the earlier Primary election of the party. He pointed out that it is not necessary to discuss further on the issue as it is already pending in the court of competent jurisdiction, but by the reason for urgent public important in order not to allow our people to be deceived especially now that Orlu is facing high insecurity tendency.

He described Chief Igwe as a man of integrity with sagacious leadership qualities recounting his laudable achievements during his reign as PDP Zonal Chairman when Onyegbule was an errand boy of Rochas Okorocha. “Chief Aloy Igwe is the man the cap fits and he is the one we know come 2023, we are also aware that Mr. Kingsley Onyegbule worked for Senator Rochas Okorocha in the last general elections and he can’t reap where he didn’t sow”, Chief Okolie insisted.