Okorocha, Ex- Deputy At War . As Former Governor Replies Jude Agbaso

N 45m JPross Bribe Re-echoes Ten Year After

Ten years after, a former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and his former Deputy, Jude Agbaso have for no reason, decided to derobe themselves in the market square, with both shooting at each other in a verbal war that has shocked Imo people.

It was Agbaso, who shot the first Salvo when he a few days ago descended of his former Boss, Okorocha, describing him as the worst Governor Imo State will ever have.

Agbaso tore Okorocha apart, saying the former Governor ruled Imo State as his personal kingdom, and committed various atrocities that will haunt him and his family forever.

Jude Agbaso said that Okorocha was a bad omen that struck Imo State and its citizens for eight years and need to be forgotten completely.

However, Okorocha has replied his former Deputy describing him as an ingrate, even as he said that he was Agbaso’s “Destiny Helper”.

In a press release signed by Okorocha’s Media Adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, the Senator said that Agbaso is yet to forget, ten years after, how a failed deal of N 458m with a construction company, Jprose led to his disgrace and impeachment from office as Deputy Governor.

Okorocha said that rather than attack him ten years after, “Jude Agbaso should have covered his face in shame, instead of resorting to incessant, unwarranted and unprovoked media attacks”.

The former Governor said that he had no hand in the removal of his Deputy then, but rather that Agbaso caused his own down fall because he refused to face the panel set up by Imo House of Assembly to probe the matter, but rather went to court to stop the panel which could not succeed, as the Court threw out his application.

Okorocha said that twenty four (24) members out of Twenty Seven (27) members of Imo House of Assembly endorsed Agbaso’s impeachment, and wondered why his former Deputy kept pointing accusing fingers at him ten years after leaving office as the brain behind the plot.

Okorocha and his Deputy resumed attacks on each other recently, and pundits who wonder why their squabble started again ten years after, predict that the verbal war may continue for weeks, months or even years, until both men finally settle their political differences amicably.