Grow Orlu Project 2023 Unveiled, As Senator Izunaso Inaugurate Directors, Coordinators

By Onyekachi Eze

The long awaited unveiling of one of the groups saddled with the mandate of ensuring sound, people oriented policies and programs for the growth and development of Orlu zone had taken place, with hopes reinvigorated.

The Grow Orlu Project 2023 was officially unveiled over the weekend, Saturday July 9, 2022 at the Heroes Bend Hotel, Owerri, Imo State, by the APC Senatorial Candidate for Imo West (Orlu Zone) in the upcoming polls, Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso.

Inaugurating the Co-ordinators, Senator Izunaso expressed joy in the caliber of men and women in the project.

The Senator opined that it’s not just about him, but for the entire Orlu zone, stressing that, it is a mass movement for the emancipation of the Imo West Senatorial District.

Izunaso told the newly inaugurated Coordinators to shoulder the responsibility as their own, and to transcend the message to the nook and crannies of all communities in Orlu zone.

He clarified them thus, “This group is not Senator Osita Izunaso’s campaign Organization, but a group to inform Orlu people that we need to present our best in the Senate. It is to let the people know that this is the crunch time for Orlu Zone to shine.

“So the Governor of the State, the Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, Members of the State House of Assembly, Commissioners and even other office connected to Orlu are all part of this project. It’s the entire Orlu Project, so don’t look at it as if it is my project”.

There will be 144 members of the Grow Orlu Project in Wards, and 24 per polling unit, he revealed.

The Oru West born politician hinted that Orlu Senate as a serious journey requires the best, who can in joint collaboration with the State Government attract Federal Government presence to the localities.

The Founder of Kpakpando foundation continued by commending the Senator Hope Uzodimma’s led administration in Imo State, especially on areas of solid Roads infrastructure.

He was of the view that so far, Uzodimma has led a more viable Imo State against the previous tide.

Izunaso said, if Uzodimma’s predecessors had done half of the Road projects, the present would have embarked on other phase of projects.

The elated Senator gave instance with the ongoing constructions along the Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe roads, urban renewal, rural projects, and averred, “We had been in government, but this is the first time we have produced a sound governance”.

Earlier in his opening speech, Facilitator of the Grow Orlu Project 2023, Prince Nixon Okwara extolled all those involved in the Project.

In his words, he attributed the Grow Orlu Project 2023 as a clarion call for all sons and daughters of the zone to join hands in changing the narrative.

Prince Okwara affirmed that after a long search for who would give Orlu Zone the much desired representation at the Red Chambers, Izunaso was proved to be more competent in all ramification.

Mentioning on why the former Senator deserves a second shot, especially at the current misrepresentation in the area, Okwara maintained that Izunaso has the pedigree, the growth mentality, and the wherewithal to reposition the Senatorial District from where it is currently.

An entrepreneur, and security expert, the Ideato South born Nixon expressed optimism that with the choice of the Senator, many critical areas that requires total revamping would fall into place.

However, he charged all the Co-ordinators to carry the good message to the grassroots, and make them know why everybody has to queue into the project.

The State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Prince Ford Ozumba didn’t differ from the earlier assertions on why the Grow Orlu Project 2023 came to limelight.

He enthused, the platform is specifically for the growth and wellbeing of Orlu zone”.

Chief Tony Enoch, Coordinator for Oru East, Deacon Ideato C. Ideato, among others lauded the Facilitator for the vision of floating the project. They all pledged their support to the face of Kpakpando (Senator Osita Izunaso), believing he will continue being exceptional on those qualities that had endeared him to the heart of people.

It is of note to state that the Grow Orlu Project 2023 acts as a facilitator in making the people aware of their potential as force to undertake their development according to their aspirations and priorities.

The objectives are;

To fostering a united and peaceful Orlu Zone to create the enabling environment for its growth and development.

Building a strong brotherhood within the zone, capable of ensuring the successful election of her brand Ambassador, Distinguished Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso, come 2023 elections. Also, providing the needed support for the continued rise and political ascendancy of their current and future political players.

To advocate and encourage transparency and good governance in the various political alliances.

To identify and liaise with various donor agencies throughout the course.