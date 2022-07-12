IMHA Report On Eze Peter Njemanze Will Plunge Amawom Community, Owerri Nchi Ise Into Crisis

… Owerri Youths Warn, Give Njemanze Dynasty 14-Days Ultimatum For Crown Prince

Tunji Adedeji

Scores of youths from Owerri , mostly members of Eke Na Okorie traditional council of Owerri have rejected the report of the Imo House of Assembly , IMHA, recommending that Eze Peter Ezechikere Njemanze be returned to his palace and restored to his former position and dignity as the Traditional Rule

The aggrieved youths on Saturday strongly sound a note of warning that the IMHA recommendation if implemented is capable of plunging Owerri Community into “deep and irredeemable crisis”.

They irate youths who accused the elders of the community of failing them when Eze Peter was made the traditional ruler of Amawom in 2018, appealed to the Imo Assembly not to create problems for the Imo State Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma by imposing Eze Peter on the people.

A youth leader, Odinaka Osuji, while moving a motion on behalf of the youths during the meeting jointly convened by the Chairman of Eke Na Okorie, Mr Dickson Ofoegbu, the oldest man in the area, Prince Dona Njemanze and Chairman of Njemanze Royal Dynasty, Prince Declan Njemanze gave a 14-day ultimatum to the Njemanze Royal Dynasty to produce a Crown Prince that will eventually assume the position of Owerri Paramount Ruler when the matter in court is decided upon.

Osuji who spoke on behalf of the youths in the area said Owerri people particularly the Amawom people are still ragging and unhappy that the Ex-Governor of Imo State , Rochas Okorocha imposed someone on them and the current house is trying to authenticate the impunity done to the people.

Speaking to journalists on the issue, Bob Njemanze said the government does not in any way impose traditional ruler on a community but rather the community chooses one and present such person to state government.

He accused the 5-man ad-hoc committee of compromise, saying they failed to do a thorough job by not inviting someone like him whose name was mentioned in the said purported petition to give his own account of the situation on ground

Njemanze also noted that the member representing Owerri Municipal , Hon. Solomon Anukam was never consulted or involved in the matter before taking any stand because he is in the opposition party PDP.

According to Bob Njemanze, “Contrary to the decision of the Imo State House of Assembly as recommended by the 5-man ad-hoc committee, the land where the Palace was built was captured in the current Government White Paper on land which he said returned the said land to the Anukam’s family who were the original owners and that the matter is still court.

According to Bob Njemanze,” No true Njemanze son will ever accept to be made a king without going through the process set out by the Eke Na Okorie in ascending the throne of our forefathers.

“We have been holding our youths from taking laws into their hands till we exhaust all legal means at our disposal

“The Committee and the State House of Assembly did not do their job well in handling the matter, any attempt by Eze Peter Njemanze to move into the Palace will be resisted by our raging youths , he can continue to answer Rochas Okorocha Eze without a fixed address”

Speaking further, Bob Njemanze reiterated that there was an Executive action that removed him and now a legislative action wants to restore him back. He also hinted that the former administration of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha looked into the issue and said hence the matter is in court of competent jurisdiction, government will take decision when the matter is settled and his government handed key to the Palace to him to which he immediately gave to the Chairman of the community who in turn gave it to the oldest man in their community and the key is presently with him.

HRH Eze Peter Njemanze had on December 7th 2021 during plenary through Hon. Michael Onyemaechi Njoku , member representing Ihitte Uboma State Constituency presented a petition titled: Re: In a matter of conspiracy, intimidation, stealing, malicious damage of property(s), discretion of ancient Njemanze royal stool and illegal eviction/forcible entry into my palace by Uche Onyeaguocha, ( former SSG) Jasper Ndubuaku ( former chairman, movable assets recovery committee), Bob Njemanze and others against my humble self.

Handling the petition, the Imo State House of Assembly set up a 5-man Ad-hoc committee headed by Rt. Hon. Chyna Amara Iwuanyanwu , the current Deputy Speaker to look into the said petition and report back to the house and in its recommendations, the committee recommended that HRH Eze Peter Ezechikere Njemanze be returned to his Palace and restored to his former position and dignity as the Traditional Ruler of Amawom, a recommendation the people of the area has kicked against.