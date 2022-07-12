2023: Panic Grips Imo APC Candidate For Election .As Dan Nwafor Faction Heads To Court Again

. Wants Primaries Held In Absence Cancelled

The endless crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter has taken another dimension, as the newly Supreme Court restored State Chairman, Mr Dan Nwafor has again approached the courts for a fresh litigation.

This time, Nwafor is asking the court to declare all actions taken by the various State Executives that usurped his power, invalid, null and void.

In an originating summons that emanated from the Legal office Chief Chris Uche (SAN), signed by Gordy Uche (SAN), Counsel to Dan Nwafor, the Imo APC Chairman is praying the court to nullify all the actions taken by the Imo APC Executive from July 2018, till 2022.

The suit is before an Abuja Federal High Court, with suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1048/2022.

And the matter is between Mr Daniel Madueke Nwafor and All Progressive Congress APC, Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, Mr Macdonald Ebere and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court declared that Nwafor is the authentic Chairman of APC Imo State, and should be restored to office, until his tenure expires of July, 31, 2022.

However, Nwafor was dislodged from office with an Interim APC State Executive Council, led by Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, and later an elected Executive led by Dr Macdonald Ebere.

Within these periods of time, Nwafor was not in office, but in Court fighting for the restoration of his office, which the Apex Court had directed weeks ago.

However, having stayed away from office these years, Nwafor in his fresh prayers in Court, is asking if the decisions taken by the Executives that occupied his office, while the litigation lasted are legal in Law, or illegal.

One of the prayers is that since the plantiff was duly elected as the Chairman of Imo State Executive Committee of APC, which the Supreme Court affirmed on May 27, 2022, “All Official acts performed by other persons in usurpation of the office of the plantiff as chairman of the Imo State Executive of the 1st Defendants (Chairman APC) during his term of office from 31st July 2018 to 15 June 2022 ought to be declared unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, null, void and of not legal consequences whatsoever”

With this latest situation, all those who emerged under Imo APC are gripped with fear, as the litigation has shaken the foundation of the new Imo APC Executive led by Macdonald Ebere (Phd).

Sources told Trumpeta that even though the matter may not be exhausted quickly by the Court even before the elections, the fear is that the judgment may come later and cause shocks.

A legal practitioner Bar Cash Anyanwu who spoke to Trumpeta maintained that as long as Supreme Court has declared Nwafor as the authentic State Chairman, with the specification that his tenure expires at the end of this month, it is assumed in Law that he has been in office all these while, and whoever signed documents on behalf of Imo APC Chairman within the period in question, is an impostor.

“This is a serious matter that was determined by the Supreme Court. Therefore, if Supreme Court said Nwafor’s tenure has not expired, and asked him to return to office, those who acted in his name are now declared as impostors, and whatever documents they signed are illegal before the Law.

With this situation, political analysts believe that the only solution is dialogue with Nwafor and his master, Senator Rochas Okorocha, as the end will be disastrous if allowed to end in Court.