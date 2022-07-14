Ngor Okpala APC Collapses, As Members Defect En-Mass To Labour

.Alleges Abandonment By 3R Govt of Hope Uzodinma

A devastating political earthquake has hit the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ngor Okpala LGA chapter, Imo State, as nearly all the prominent members and financiers of the party in the LGA have joined the Labour Party, abandoning the APC.

Their grouse, Trumpeta learnt, include abandonment by the Government of Governor Hope Uzodinma since he assumed office, and lack of cohesive Leadership in the party in the LGA, occasioned by disagreement and non compromise by the Leaders, as the Ngor Okpala APC has no arrow Head till date.

The former members said they joined Labour Party to be accommodated since Imo APC has used their resources and energies only to abandon them and recognize those who contributed nothing to the success of the party in the LGA, just that they have those who will speak for them to the Governor.

The members, who numbered over three thousand, said that they only moved to pave the way for others to follow, assuring that by next week, whatever is left of Ngor Okpala APC would move into Labour Party, and leave the leaders and Governor Uzodinma to run the party.

The former APC members said that Governor Uzodinma did not relate well with them and neither did he ask the necessary questions before making appointments in Ngor Okpala LGA.

They said that all the appointments, from LGA IMC chairman, House of Assembly member, Commissioner, Advisers, and other Aides of the Governor are all from one Court Area in Ngor Okpala.

“Ngor Okpala has five Court Areas; Onyeaghananweneya, Okwe, Igba, Mbaishi, and Obike. We share political positions among these Court Areas for peace, equity and Love.

But Uzodinma has ignored our advise and continued to remember only Mbaishii Court Area. We have no future in Imo APC again” the Leader told this Newspaper.

Already, Attorney Mathew Nwogu, a staunch member of APC has left the party and picked the ticket of the Labour Party for Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency, while Hon Joel, a former APC member has also joined Labour Party, and running for Imo House of Assembly.