Aspirants Dump APC, PDP Pick Labour Party Tickets For 2023

.Araraume’s Son, Others Latest Candidates

Wave making Labour Party has continued to attract the interest of politicians from other parties into the Imo State chapter as two more office seekers from the All Progressive Congress and Peoples Democratic Party PDP, have joined their fold.

The fortunes of Labour Party has increased tremendously after the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi dumped PDP to join the platform in May this year.

Several politicians who have sympathy for Obi and others that failed primaries in their respective parties later joined Labour Party to swell number of candidates ruling for elective positions for 2023 polls.

Among those who lost out in APC during the primaries and now carrying Labour Party flag are Tochukwu Okere (Owerri Fed Constituency) Chukwem Onuoha (Okigwe North) and Charles Ahize (Imo West Senatorial District).

In PDP, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi of Owerri zone, Jeff Ojinika of Orsu, Orlu and Oru East and others too were not left out in the movement.

After the early joiners had moved into the party, new members are reported to be joining again from APC and PDP. The latest is Ifeanyi Araraume (Jnr), the son of a prominent politician of Okigwe zone, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

Araraume Jnr from Isiala Mbano ran under PDP for Okigwe zone Senatorial zone but lost to Chief Emma Okewulonu. Reports from online websites have it that the younger Araraume has dumped PDP to pick Labour Party ticket.

In the same vein, one of the aspirants who picked APC nomination form for House of Reps of one of the Federal constituencies in Imo but lost out eventually has concluded arrangements to sign in for the Labour party.

The popular politician, it was however learnt has been keeping the romance secret for now to avoid being hunted by his former party platform, will in few weeks time, unveil himself properly as Labour party candidate for 2023 election.