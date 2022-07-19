2023 Orlu Assembly: Why I am Running For Second Term –Okolie, Says Insecurity, A National Calamity

By Onyekachi Eze

Incumbent House Member representing Orlu State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chief Paschal Okolie has revealed reasons behind his second term ambition.

Okolie who is the Orlu PDP candidate for the 2023 Assembly seat told newsmen over the weekend, in Owerri, that his passion for second tenure bid is not divorced from many factors, not limited to deep-rooted effective representation.

According to him, “If I see what is good for the people and close my eyes to it, I don’t think it’s good enough”.

He explained that there is a broad difference between a first timer and a second timer.

Same way, the democracy dividends each would attract for his constituents differs considering the benefits attached from being a ranking member.

Hon Okolie stated that even though there are some knocks arising from few of his Orlu indigenes on the basis of zoning arrangement, they would benefit it more if Orlu breaks the long aged jinx of producing a second timer.

In his words, “I am from Orlu North, but I don’t like to be addressed as such because I represent the entire Orlu State Constituency. My interest is to fully, honestly, fruitfully establish zoning and ranking in Orlu. If by God’s grace I win this election next year, nobody is going to contest House of Assembly from Orlu North, across all parties in 2027 because I would have done two successive tenures. So my brothers from the North will see it that it won’t be necessary, just and fair to ask for the same office after eight years. Justice and equity would be the order of the day”.

He reiterated that nobody from Orlu has gone for a second time because of their belief in zoning arrangement, hence, the process has not provided any ranking member or any major principal or presiding officer of the House.

He hinted that having such a principal or presiding officer of the parliament has its many advantages it comes with, which is one of the reasons they should reconsider in 2023.

Okolie opined, “There is an advantage in being a ranking Member. I don’t think what I know now, I knew it in 2015 or 2019. A new comer won’t know the difference between a resolution, a petition, motion, private member bill and executive bill. Ranking comes with an advantage with experience and respect in parliament.

“First term is a learning process. Let us put it into practice in the second term. Ranking is very important in the Parliament globally”.

Furthermore, Okolie reassured that another motive behind his second term ambition hinges on; establishing the working, functioning zoning arrangement in Orlu; ensuring that an Orlu man is ranked in the State parliament which has never been heard or seen before, as well as taking advantage of the position for the betterment of the Orlu enclave and its inhabitants; sound representation with people oriented motions, bills and physical dividends of democracy.

“Ebekuodike” as fondly known reiterates that by God’s grace if he wins in 2023, the people of Orlu LGA will heave sigh of relief, pointing out that he is on liberation mission.

On his scorecard, Hon Paschal Okolie admitted to have attained greater heights in empowerment, employment and physical projects for Orlu people.

He lamented that it would not be proper convening his constituents to Owerri for Constituency briefing due to the insecurity challenges in Orlu, but assured the needful would be done by November 2022 with the hope that tension would have reduced.

Okolie asserted that Lawmakers from the three LGAs in the Federal Constituency; Oru East, Orlu, and Orsu are on the same quagmire of not going home to present their scorecard, no thanks to the state of unrest in the named localities.

Notwithstanding, the soft spoken but focused Lawmaker disclosed that as a first timer, he has executed some projects with his personal funds, as there was no constituency project funding for Lawmakers for the past 3 years the current House was inaugurated.

Frowning on the security situation, Okolie enthused, “What is happening in Orlu LGA is not a war front. Orlu is not singled out when you talk about insecurity. One thing we all should know is that the insecurity is a national calamity that cuts across all the 6 geopolitical zones of the country. By the power of God, peace and normalcy will return”.