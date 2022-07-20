Otulu Killings: Ebubeagu Vigilanta Not Formed During Udenwa’s Era – Says OPAC

The gruesome killing of 14 youths allegedly returning from a wedding function on Sunday at Otulu in Oru West LGA has continued to elicit reactions from all quarters.

The latest dimension is the comment in the video making rounds where the former governor, Chief Achike Udenwa was alleged to have formed the controversial Ebubeagu security outfit.

A socio -political group under the umbrella known as OPAC has since debunked such assertion suggesting that the comment may have been made in an error or sponsored.

In a release signed by the group’s acting secretary, Comrade Gideon Onyekwere, the group frowned at such claims which they termed as false and misleading to the unsuspecting urging the public to disregard the comments.

“The attention of Orlu political action committee, OPAC has been drawn to a 10 minute video clip that alluded that the former governor of Imo state, Chief Achike Udenwa established Ebubeagu security outfit which is said to have been terrorizing Imo people, especially communities in Orlu zone.

“As a group made up of responsible Orlu youths, we believe that the fabricator of such blatant lie may have mentioned Udenwa in error or being sponsored to malign the former governor of Imo state who left office unblemished.

“It is no longer news that the Imo State House of Assembly under Rt.Hon Kennedy Ibeh as speaker enacted a law for establishment of Ebubagu at the instance of Senator Hope Uzodinma who willfully assented to it. Hitherto, there was nothing like Ebubeagu in Imo until last year when the Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma came up with such initiative.

“The Imo state House Assembly has severally confirmed that it was their brainchild despite wild criticism on the clandestine style with which such bill was passed into law without public hearing. Today, it is almost impossible to ascertain the leadership of Ebubeagu in Imo which has made feedback channel difficult leading to security lapses we witness today.

“It is therefore unfathomable to link Udenwa whose tenure witnessed massive infrastructural development, job creation and conducive environment for both local and foreign investors. Suffice it to say, the redemption administration was adjudged to be the Imo’s glorious days.

“We call on the public to disregard the said report as it is the handwork of mischievous elements who feed in peddling falsehood against prominent Orlu sons and daughters.