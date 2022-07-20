Invest In Mbaitoli: Chinasa Opara Takes Lead, Brings Multi Million Naira Business Empire To Mbaitoli

Mbaitoli local government apart from the fact that it is the largest local government east of the Niger, it is also an annex of the capital territory of Imo state. Despite it’s closeness to the capital city, Mbaitoli is bereft of economic activity, this do not connote the fact that there are not industrialists, captains of businesses and oil magnet, but they prefer to have their investments outside the circumferences of Mbaitoli, thus crippling the economic viability in LGA.

Hon Chinasa Hamilton Opara as his name implies (Akurulo) has the economic development of the LGA at heart, hence his involvement into politics.

In his quest to make Mbaitoli an economic viable local government and reduce youth restiveness, Hon Chinasa Hamilton Opara in his wisdom has brought back home his HASHIM PROPERTIES LTD, a subsidiary of his business conglomerations, as the pilot phase of innovation

HASHIM PROPERTIES LTD is a Real Estate and property management company, with the best practicing standard both international and local.

Akurulo could be best adjudged as the “Talk na do” politician whose out of his large heart flows the natural goodness and development for Mbaitoli.

The official Opening ceremony was well attended by heavy political stalwarts, clergymen and other business moguls in Mbaitoli.

To God be the glory!!

©Mmiri Ozuzo Mbieri