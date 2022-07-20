Imo Born Biz -Man Advocates For Establishment Of Industries As Panacea To Youth Devt

By Orji Sampson

A successful business man based in Lagos but hails from Imo state, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha has advocated the revamp and establishment of more Industrial estates as the only panacea to youth emancipation and empowerment especially in the state.

Speaking over the weekend to Trumpeta, the Abajah in Nwangele LGA born business mogul frowned at the poor state of the only industrial estate existing in Imo pointing out that if well managed that it has the capacity to be the States majors source of Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

He further urged the present government to find a means of revamping the moribund industries that were established by Late Sam Mbakwe arguing that it would in no little measure create employment opportunities for our teeming youths as well as act as skill acquisition centres to emancipate the youths.

“Am seriously pained that most of us who are into industries have not been encouraged to return home to Imo and invest owing to non existence or poor state of industrial estate.

“I strongly believe that Imo state can improve on its IGR and create employment for our youths to also solve insecurity issues if small scale industrial estates are established in our LGAs and the existing one on Owerri -Onitsha road reinvigorated.

“We can all see how Lagos state, Ogun state and their environs are boosting the IGR and development with such activities and in Calabar, their former governor, Donald Duke built TINAPA bearing such in mind to boost industries which for me is the panacea for youth empowerment and urban development.

“My desire and wish is for our government to think along this line and also use it to get the graduates employed including the skilled youths as it will in turn help reduce social vices and insecurity in the state.