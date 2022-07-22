Insecurity In Imo: Oru East Assembly Member, Chigozie Nwaneri Calls For Calm

By Onyekachi Eze

The Honorable Member representing Oru East at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri has expressed Optimism that the present security situation ravaging the state will soon be a thing of the past

Hon Nwaneri has condemned in its entirety the nefarious activities of criminals in the State and pleaded with the youths to remain law abiding as the Government will do everything possible to fish out the criminals disrupting the peace the State once enjoyed.

He described as Unfortunate, disheartening and avoidable, the incident that happened in Oru East/West.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after yesterday’s plenary session of the House, the Oru East Member described the situation as very forlorn. He also advocated for better cooperation between the security agencies and dwellers. He asserted that all hands must be on deck to solve the unfortunate security challenges.

He also alluded that the Government and Security agencies have made giant strides in ensuring that the activities of these criminals are being put to an end.

The Lawmaker who visibly shedded tears promised that the Government will leave no stone unturned in making sure that these wicked elements are completely flushed out from their hideouts.

He also encouraged the Media to join in the fight against these elements. He urged them to be factual in disseminating information, and avoid false news that could heat up the state.

He pleaded to youths, especially Oru East youths to embrace peace, be law abiding and support the strives of the Governor who is working tirelessly to make sure that normalcy is returned.

The Chief Whip of the 9th Imo Assembly enjoined them to say “no” to resorting to violence, arson or any act inimical to the peace of the Area.

Again, the Lawmaker advised them to be vigilant at all times, and never allow themselves be used as weapons of destabilization in the hands of desperate politicians.

“I plead to the youths to say no to desperate/one-sided politicians whom would make insightful remarks against the government and some individuals, thereby creating more level of unrest in the land.

“We have been known as peace loving people, I believe in the power of God that all things will be alright again. Let peace reign, let us all be calm and never take Laws into our own hands”, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri pleads.

However, he tasked all Politicians, Traditional, Religious and community Leaders on sincerity of purpose.

The Oru East peace oriented Lawmaker charged them to always be harbingers of peace and unity, rather than fanning the embers of war.

Nwaneri therefore reiterated that the State Government is not leaving any stone unturned in restoring peace in all the nook and crannies of the State.

According to Nwaneri, Governor Hope Uzodimma in his avowed determination of making Imo State better is not relenting in unraveling the root cause and solutions to the incessant insecurity challenges.

Hence, pleaded to all and sundry to give the Governor the needed support to thrive in getting it right.