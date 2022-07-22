Opiah Assures To Address Challenges In Education Sector

.Hosts National Assembly Committees

Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah has disclosed that his ministry has enormous programs to tackle challenges facing the education sector in the country.

In his presentations to two different committees of the National Assembly who came on oversight function of the main ministry of education, the new minister presented a document that provides a road map to address the fundamental challenges facing the sector.

Both the House of Reps Committee on Tertiary Education and Services and that of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education paid separate visits to the Ministry of Education on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, for oversight functions

In his introductory remarks before the two committees during the visits, Opiah who expressed delight with the coming of the federal lawmakers for the oversight on the 2021 Appropriation Act of the main Ministry used the opportunity to appreciate their immense contribution to the sector in terms of support.

He opined that the Ministry will always be strategic partners with the other arms of government, especially the legislative for improvement in the education sector.

Talking about the road map, tagged; Implementation of Ministerial Strategic Plan,(MSP) 2018-2022, the minister disclosed that it was developed to achieve the reduction in out-of-school children and achieving youth and adult literacy in basic and secondary education.

Other key areas of the road map contained in the document made available to the National Assembly members are science, technology, engineering and mathematics, (STEM), and technical education and vocational and training, (TVET) as well as promoting access to and quality of tertiary education in the country, teacher education and professional capacity development.

Rt Hon Opiah further informed the National Assembly committees that part of the strategic plan remains ensuring production of education data and effective planning for results and reporting, leveraging information and communication technology in education while improving library services, promoting reading culture and development of Nigerian languages are not left out.

Speaking further on the visits, Opiah expressed that the ministry will continue to relate with the National Assembly members on the oversight function of the education sector.

The exercise which saw the lawmakers and ministry officials embark on interactive sessions during the meeting witnessed sessions of questions and answers for clarifications.

In the outline of presentation, the Ministry gave highlights of the Budget Thrust, Review of Appropriation, Summary of the 2021 Appropriation Act sector wide and other matters connected to 2021 budget.