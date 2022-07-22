Cabinet Reshuffle Looms In Imo .As Uzodinma Set To Rejig Administration

By Okey Alozie

In his plans to strategize and form a formidable team ahead of 2023 elections, Governor Hope Uzodinma is said to have planned to make a change in his cabinet.

Sources revealed that the Governor will tactically reshuffle the State Executive very soon to bring in his first eleven that he can comfortably trust and work with.

The Governor as we were told will first of all make a serious change in the ministries.

Thereafter, some of his Aides will be redeployed while few that did not lived up to his expectations will be dropped completely.

Some of the appointees who noticed that they may be dropped have resolved to resign on their own to avoid humiliation.

Before now prominent Leaders from various Local Government Areas have complained against some of the appointees of Governor Hope Uzodinma saying that they are not doing well in their offices.

Recently some prominent Imo Citizens blasted some of the appointees of the State Governor and accused them of being so arrogant and selfish. The man of God advised the Governor to reshuffle his cabinet as a way to strategize for good.

They maintained that some of the appointees of Governor Uzodinma who have stayed long in office have now become inaccessible. Commentators came hard on the Aides of Governor as they insisted that they should be changed as a matter of urgency.

Sources said that most of the appointees are working at cross purpose which has become so dangerous, adding that the earlier they are removed from office the better for the government and Imo people.

“There is need for the governor to act fast and adopt strategies that will make Imolites believe in him first before appreciating some of his loudable achievements in the state” Trumpeta.

Other prominent leaders accused most of the appointees of playing double standard and not operating open door policy.

It would recalled that “good number of the Governor’s appointees have stayed more than two years in office.

Our source further revealed that most of the present appointees believe that they cannot be changed or removed from office because they belong to camp Hope.