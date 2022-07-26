Awo-Omamma Massacre: Killing Our Children Is Like Killing Us-IMOWPGLI

IMOWPGLI is a Non-Governmental Organization of concerned Imo women who not only strive for inclusion of women in governance but also to improve socio-economic opportunities for the girl child, eliminate all forms of abuse and discrimination suffered by them.

We have watched with great pains and sadness the unrelenting bloodletting in Orlu axis and indeed the entire state and we have serially lost thousands of our youths since the inception of this administration.

Has the government abdicated its responsibility of securing lives and properties?

We are amazed at the discordant tunes issuing from government handling of the incident of 14 killed youths at Otulu Awo-Omammma allegedly by a government militia group called Ebubeagu which have been fingered in previous killings in the Orlu area.

While the survivors of the attack overwhelmingly point at the Ebubeagu, government has tagged the victims as bandits killed in a sting operation to justify the killing.

The matter became more curious when the DSS issued an unsigned statement to the media in support of the government position but it was not reported what incriminating weapons that were found on the so called ‘bandits’. Why were the boys not arrested in the sting operation to extract more information?

As mothers we are burdened with huge emotional pains on the loss of our children who we take so much risk bearing their pregnancy without reaping any benefit from growing them. Some of us further risk the loss of our lives from the emotional trauma of the loss of our children who represents our beacon of hopes as we struggle through life.

We are calling on the federal government and the international community including credible human rights groups and media organizations to intervene with a view to halting the ongoing carnage in Imo state.

Since over two years socio-economic activities in Orlu area and our state are struggling to survive and in many cases had been completely shut down while operators with financial muscles relocated out of Imo state.

The socio-economic implications of the harsh and insecure environment for sustainability of businesses and state development can better be imagined than discussed. The entire state is shutting down from poor governance.

We note that we have never had it this bad in the history of our dear State and it is time to halt the drift. We cannot find any justification for the continuous blood letting

IMOWPGLI calls on all the stakeholders, the monarchs, the town union leaders, labour leaders, the clergies, women groups everywhere, civil society organizations, youth groups etc to rise to the challenge and stop sitting on the fence to halt further loss of lives.

If our voices are not heard by putting a halt to this unwarranted killings of our future generations, the Imo women will be left with no choice than to repeat the incidence of 1929.

Imo women are saying no, no !!! to this unwarranted killings of our children and husbands. The entire state is under attack by Uzodinma’s personal security outfit known as Ebubeagu.

Imo Women don’t deserve the continuous slaughtering of our children. Together we can stop politicians playing with our lives and destiny.