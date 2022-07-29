Trumpeta Director, Mejuobi Appointed SA Media To Education Minister

Sir Kelechi Mejuobi, the Deputy Editor-In-Chief of TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER and a Director in the Company has been appointed a Special Adviser SA, to the Minister for Education (State) Rt Hon Goodluck Nnana Opiah, on Media and Public Affairs.

Mejuobi who is a veteran Journalist and a core Media Man began his Journalism sojourn in Lagos State, where he majored in Sports Reporting.

He was however later posted to Imo State as State Correspondent of now defunct New Age Newspapers.

Mejuobi was in 2007 appointed the Chief Press Secretary CPS to the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, now Minister for Education (State), Rt Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah.

After leaving office as CPS to Speaker, he joined hands with Hon Chief Gerry Ogu and High Chief Henry Ekpe to float TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER. Mejuobi maintains a Column in TRUMPETA Newspaper called “Agwodinuju”.

Before his present appointment, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi remains the National Publicity Secretary of Nigeria Referees Association.

He is a knight and married with children.

Mejuobi is a workaholic who puts all his dedication to whatever assignment he is given, and no doubt he will excel in his present position.