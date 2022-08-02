SouthEast Leaders Forum Gives OPOCA 72hrs To Apologize To Onyeagucha

South East Forum for Political Emancipation has given 72hrs to Gov. Hope Uzodimma and Orlu Political Consultative Assembly to render unreserved apology to Hon. Uche Onyeagucha over the recent attacks on his reverend personality.

The announcement came after an emergency meeting held on Sunday 31 July, 2022 in Enugu.

Speaking to Journalists, the Coverner South East Forum for Political Emancipation; Hon. Columbus Akalonu regrets that OPOCA that is expected to stand with the people in this difficult time decided to be with the oppressor.

In his address, the Convener called on Hon. Uche Onyeagucha not to relent in his struggle to defend the poor and helpless masses.

In the same vein, SEFPE called on National Assembly and all relevant bodies to act fast to salvage the nation of insecurity, lingering academic strike of Academic Staff Union of University and other pressing issues.