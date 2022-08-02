ROAD TO 2023: PDP IS BACK ON TRACK TO RESCUE….

… Promises to update supporters

A statement read by Prof J. Gana, said; “We have met together for the first time after the primaries of the PDP”.

“We have frankly reviewed matters among ourselves, we want to confirm we are solidly together as a group”.

“We also want to let the nation know that we shall keep our people briefed as developments unfold.”

“This is a brief statement on behalf of our group.”

“We are very delighted to have had this meeting to exchange views to review matters and we know that developments would unfold and as they do we shall honestly and properly brief the nation.”

The meeting had in attendance, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Prof Jerry Gana, Gov Seyi Makinde, Sen Philip Adudua, Gov Ortom, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwanyi and fmr Gov Donald Duke. Also in attendance were Senator Nazif, fmr Gov Jonah Jang, fmr Gov Dankwambo, fmr AGF Bello Adoki and among other chieftains.