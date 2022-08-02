Princess Shekinah Int’l School Marks Graduation In Style ….MD, Smart-Unaegbu Unveils New Name As Shekinah British Int’l

By Amakulo Onyinyechi/Orji Sampson

It was a harvest of awards, Prizes as students of Princess Shekinah International School Ihiagwa, graduates Year 9 and 12 classes with the latter being her first set of 26 senior students since inception four years ago

In his welcome remarks, the principal of the school, Mr Christian said Princess Shekinah International School has taken part in National and international examinations and came top in the competitions. He enthused that PSIS for the first time will be awarding senior school certificates to her students both in WASSCES and NECO. Principal Christian , used the opportunity to encourage the outgoing students to find a good path in which they have learn from the school and to always represent the school positively. “The students have been fully equipped in learning and in character so no doubt that they are going to represent the school in good light,” he added.

He admonished the students not to relate on the challenges that the outside world will throw at them outside the school environment. As he encouraged them to always remember all that they have taught them in order to compete and face the true reality of life, he also told them not to always relay on their human ability rather he charged them to believe in the power of God Almighty.

Contributing, the chairman Board of Directors, Engr Emeka Udokporo, in his speech thanked God Almighty for the privilege given to the Management, Staff and Students of Princess Shekinah International School to come thus far. He used the opportunity to charge parents of the outgoing students to look inwards during the long holidays and monitor the activities of their wards, give their children books to read than phones, movies to watch in order to boost their academic prowess and help the school’s academic calendar when they will be back from school next term.

Engr Udokporo added that he is optimistic that that very soon this Nation, Nigeria will be great again, he said that he is expecting the committee of Nigeria Nation to be a consultants in Education, infrastructure, Water and Agriculture. He added that he believe that one day examination malpractice, Cultism, Drug Abuse, Addiction will be on zero level in Nigeria. Udokpro thanked the school management for all the sacrifices they are giving to bring out the best in the students. He urged them to keep the flame burning, so that Nigeria will be light up in other to urshal in a new Nigeria. He also spoke on the bad condition of roads in Ihiagwa and promised the parents to have patience with the school, adding that soon the road challenge will be restored back to normal.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the managing Director of the School, Dr Obinna Smart Unaegbu, said he is returning all glory to God Almighty for the Journey that started 4 years ago. He assured that the school’s management team will do better in the future, even as he congratulated the upcoming and outgoing students. He blessed the students and charged them to make progress in their future endeavors. Dr Unaegbu urged them to always represent PSIS, their parents and Nigeria in general in other to stand out in the outside world. A high point of the Managing Director’s speech was the renaming of Princess Shekinah International School (PSIS) to Shekinah British International School (SBIS), Ihiagwa. He also thanked all who came to witness the graduation ceremony as he pray God to take them back to their different destinations. High point of the graduation ceremony was awards, prizes and scholarships to different students who participated in their competitions, especially the Cambridge International examination which had Miss Balina Nnenna Duruaku make history by scoring 100% in all subjects entered into viz: Mathematics, Use of English and Sciences.